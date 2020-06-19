SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Today, Friday the 19 is known as Juneteenth, marking the end of slavery in the United States.
On Thursday, a bill has been filed by Massachusetts Representative Bud Williams - also a Springfield Democrat - to make Juneteenth a state holiday.
Western Mass News caught up with a local reverend about the importance of this day and how more education about this day in the community is needed.
Friday - June 19 is a special day for Black Americans - known as Juneteenth
"So Juneteenth is when African American and Black people celebrate when the enslaved black people in Texas learned that they were free. It was two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation took place that was in 1863, January 1, all enslaved people were supposed to be free, but for various reasons that we are unclear about, folks in Gavenstin, Texas didn't get the news until June of 1865," said Springfield's Martin Luther King Jr. Church's Reverend Doctor Terryln Curry-Avery.
Avery told Western Mass News it's a day that needs more attention.
"I think that it's awesome to be able to recognize this as a special day but it is not enough," Curry-Avery said.
With a bill filed by Williams on Thursday - aiming to make this day a state holiday - Curry-Avery said this is big, but even more, can be done.
"We celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King in January, but we see what's continuing to happen in this country," she said. "I think that what we have to be careful about is getting these surface-level interventions to some really difficult problems that we have in this country."
Curry-Avery is hoping this day will not only spark more conversation but encourage more education on Black History in schools.
"We need to teach more about African American History period in schools, not just Juneteenth," she said. "We need to talk about the significant contributions of African Americans and Blacks to the building of this nation."
Teaching more about African American History, Curry-Avery told Western Mass News he will not only help the Black community but the white community too.
"It would inform the way Black and brown people see themselves, but it would also inform the way white people in this society too - in terms of our contributions - and it would allow us to know that we have all helped to contribute to who America is," Curry-Avery noted.
With many of the racial issues going on today, Curry-Avery said the key to ending racism in the country is a team effort.
"The only way that we can dismantle racism and that we can rid ourselves of white supremacy is for white folks to really know and to acknowledge the history of African American folks, and Black folks in this country and also to acknowledge their silence has contributed to the contribution of white supremacy," she said. "So it's very important for people to to....engage in self-reflection. I grow when you grow, and you grow when I grow."
