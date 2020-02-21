WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Critics are calling for an extension to the October 1 deadline for Americans to get the new, federally mandated real IDs.
The association representing commercial airports in the U.S. says more time is needed for all Americans to get them.
Here in western Mass, long lines are already greeting those looking to get the new ID at the RMV and at AAA registry facilities, like the one we spent time in, in West Springfield.
At AAA in West Springfield, every day these days looks like this one, packed with people coming in to get their real IDs.
"Right. We start the morning with a bit of a line outside the door, so when people come in, they're already looking at somewhat of a wait," Sandra Marsian of the AAA in West Springfield tells us.
The average wait time here can be an hour and a half.
Not bad considering some RMVs across the state report at least double sometimes triple that.
What's the rush to get the real ID?
Starting October 1, Americans will need it to board a plane or enter a federal building or be prepared to show a passport.
"That’s really designed for our safety so that when we board a plane or we go in federal buildings, people know who we are truly. That's what it’s all about," explained Marsian.
We wanted to know why are the lines so long just about everywhere.
AAA's Sandra Marsian tells Western Mass News each and every applicant needs several specific documents.
Much more than what's required for a standard ID and physically processing all that paperwork takes time.
"At the registry counter, it takes about ten to fifteen minutes to process the transaction. Each piece of documentation that you bring in needs to be scanned into the system and then the application needs to be processed," stated Marsian.
Marsian says applicants should make sure they have all the right documents.
"The thing that can be frustrating for people is when they show up and don't have all the documentation that they need," said Marsian.
And fill out the appropriate application first online to speed up the process, which is just what Diane Lafrance did along with bringing some wait time entertainment.
"Make sure that you have everything and it's all not expired and in your correct name, and get in line and bring a good book," added Lafrance.
For a list of what exactly you need when it comes to documentation to get the new real ID, you can click or tap on the following links below for more information:
