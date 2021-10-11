BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The 125th Boston Marathon is wrapping up. Many runners traveled from around the world and here in western Mass. to participate in the big race.
Western Mass News caught up with two women from our area who conquered the 26.2-mile course.
We spoke to two runners from western Mass. who crossed the finish line just after 2 p.m. both said after participating in so many virtual runs for almost two years. It was nice to have the crowds cheering them on Monday.
“I beat my time that I wanted to beat so, I’m super thrilled,” Jill Murphy said.
Murphy, from Wilbraham, ran in her first Boston Marathon on Monday.
“We worked so hard, strength training and lots and lots of running and clean nutrition, which I’m totally going to ruin in a few minutes,” Murphy said.
She said during the COVID-19 pandemic she ran five virtual races. So on marathon Monday, it felt good to be in-person, with actual onlookers.
“I have never run a marathon where there were spectators the entire time, and somebody put the medal on me instead of me getting it in the mail,” Murphy said.
Her close friend also participated in the 26.2-mile race. Martha Berrouarg of East Longmeadow has completed 17 Boston Marathons, but this year was a bit difficult.
“I struggled from mile 15 on, I walked a lot, and that usually doesn’t happen. It was a tough day for me,” Berrouarg said.
This year, with COVID-19 protocols, participants had to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.
There were also rolling start times to allow for social distancing.
“In my opinion, it was actually better; I think they should do that all the time,” Berrouarg said.
Both women are looking forward to coming back next year in the spring for the 2022 Boston Marathon.
