LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Preparations are underway for what looks to be a very wet Boston Marathon on Monday.
The weather forecast for Monday is not exactly ideal. While some runners actually like running in the rain, this may be more than what they've bargained for.
Cold, wet, and windy were the conditions for last year's Boston Marathon.
This year's forecast? much the same.
Rain is expected to move east to the starting line in Hopkinton and will continue to fall all the way through to the finish line in Copley Square.
"We are not excited about the weather. I don't know if anyone is really excited about the weather," said Kat Morrissey with Fleet Feet in Longmeadow.
We caught up with marathon runner Morrissey at Fleet Feet in Longmeadow. Several staff members will be running marathon Monday.
"I think the biggest thing is to be mentally prepared. You can't change the weather, so if it's going to rain and be cold, you just have to be ready," Morrissey added.
Marathon organizers tweeted on Thursday: "Please keep an eye on the extended forecast: Dress accordingly."
Current weather predictions are predicting similar to 2018’s race. Please keep an eye on extended forecast, dress accordingly: extra layers, gloves, hats, and waterproof gear. @BAA will continue to update entrants through emails and social media. Stay informed and be prepared!— Boston Marathon (@bostonmarathon) April 10, 2019
Morrissey said layering is key and be ready to shed those layers as you run.
"Anything you can potentially throw. A lot of people will go to Goodwill, bring stuff from old races that they wear before the race or during that they can toss on the side of the road," Morrissey said.
Gear, Morrissey said, is critical.
"Out motto here is cotton is rotten. No matter what the temperature is cotton's going to hold in moisture, whether it's sweat, whether it's rain. It's going to cause blisters, chafing," Morrissey noted.
From socks, to sports bras, to hats, to gloves, Morriseey said that everything should either be waterproof or be made of moisture wicking material.
Chafing prevention products should also be a runner's best friend.
"You're going to get wet, but all the rubbing and moisture, that's where people have problems after, the chafing," Morrissey explained.
Rain or shine, the gun goes off for mobility impaired participants at 8:40 a.m., elite women at 9:32 a.m., elite men at 10 a.m., and the rest of the pack to follow.
Despite the rain, organizers said that they still expect at least 500,000 spectators to line the race route.
