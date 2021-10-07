EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We’re just a few days away from the 2021 Boston Marathon.
One local group is sending runners and volunteers.
It’s been a year and a half since the last in-person Boston Marathon so, anticipations are high for the big race.
Over at 4RUN3 in East Longmeadow, Western Mass News has learned they’ve been training runners for months.
"We do a bunch of training groups so, we've had marathon programs throughout the summer," 4RUN3 Owner Tim Murphy said.
They have a handful of people running in Monday’s big race and some running other marathons taking place this weekend.
"So Hartford Marathon on Saturday. We have some folks running Newport Marathon on Sunday. We have folks running Chicago, and we also have folks running in Boston," Murphy said.
This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Boston Athletic Association is also offering a virtual option for runners, which is what the whole event was in 2020
"Meaning you can run it whenever you want, wherever you want," Murphy explained.
4RUN3 is facilitating a local course for them to run on Sunday.
"They're going to run through East Longmeadow, Longmeadow, into the Forest Park. It's a pretty nice course," Murphy said.
Not only is 4RUN3 preparing runners for the Boston Marathon they're also sending a team of volunteers.
They send a team every year, and this year a group of 30 volunteers from western Mass. will be at the finish line.
Tricia Peterson being one of them.
"Just a neat piece to be involved with our community which is a running community, serving another running community there," Peterson said.
