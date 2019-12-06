PENSACOLA, FL (WGGB/WSHM) -- The attack at Naval Air Station Pensacola may have been more than 1,300 miles away, but for one western Massachusetts family, it was very close to home.
The family of a recent Westfield Technical Academy graduate said their loved one was at the naval station, less than 100 yards from from the attack.
"At 8:13 in the morning, everything went from excitement to horror," said Wes.
There were tense moments this morning for the family of Julian Jackman. Having graduated from Westfield Technical Academy just this past spring, he joined the Navy and was set to graduate today with his aviation construction mechanic certificate.
However, this morning, his stepfather, Wes, received a text message from Julian saying there's an active shooter at the naval station.
Wes told his stepson to stay safe. Julian responding "will do, love you."
"You just hope that everybody is safe and the lockdown works and he's going to be okay. Just to get that message is horrifying. Knowing everything is okay is the next hope," Wes explained.
Speaking to Western Mass News via Facetime, Wes said from that point forward, he was watching coverage of the unfolding situation at Naval Air Station Pensacola. He eventually learned that Julian was safe and allowing people in the area to use his phone, to let other loved ones know they were safe too.
Wes said that's exactly the type of person his stepson is.
"He always likes helping people. He sees homeless people and he likes to buy them food...that's the kind of heart he has. He just likes to help," Wes explained.
Wes said Julian is due back from Florida tonight, home for 10 days before heading to his next assignment in Oklahoma. With today's events, he said it will make the reunion that much sweeter.
"We were ready to welcome him home and then that happened. Still ready for the welcome home. Still proud of him for graduating, moving on to the next step," Wes said.
Wes said they'll spend the next ten days cramming in all of the holiday celebrations with Julian, including a late Thanksgiving and an early Christmas.
