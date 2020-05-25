EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Typically Memorial Day is a holiday where businesses close their doors, but today more businesses were open than seen over the last two months.
While they are again open, it's not exactly business as usual, including businesses such as hair salons.
“As the weeks went on, we all kind of acquired a list of clients that we had to cancel and call to reschedule the next appointment they missed eight weeks ago,” East Longmeadow’s Brush Salon Co-owner Jaclyn Lopes said.
Hair salons and barbershops across the state have long waiting lists, full of clients trying to get in for an overdue appointment.
“People haven’t had their hair done in months -- months,” she said.
Lopes said that even though it’s a holiday, they wanted to start taking clients as early as they could.
“To be able to get eight weeks worth of clients in -- I mean, we were able to open so we decided to open,” she said.
While many are eager to get in, she is asking for the public’s patience while they are limited in how many clients they can schedule.
“We’re doing our best to accommodate everybody, but it’s a lot,” she said. “We can’t double book clients, so we can only take one client at a time. So just be patient with us and know that we will get you in.”
While Brush and other salons are once again open, day-to-day operations inside are going to look a little different.
“You’re required to wear a mask,” she said. “When you arrive at your appointment, you have to wait in the car and call the salon.”
Walking in, clients will be greeted by a sanitation table with a thermometer to check their temperature and a liability form to sign.
“That’s not something that we had to do, but I felt like it was something that would protect the business,” she said
Clients will also be sat further apart, while stylists work to keep everything safe and sanitary.
“We remind everybody to stay six feet apart,” Lopes said. “So we put lines on the floor. I mean, I could go on and on. We have a huge list that we had to require, but mainly just being sanitary, wearing masks and social distancing.”
She wants to reassure customers they are doing everything they can to go above and beyond the governor’s requests.
“I don’t think his request on anything is bad,” she said. “I think that if that’s what we have to do to make sure that everybody is safe, our clients and our staff -- that’s the main goal.”
