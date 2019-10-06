WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A salon in Westfield is celebrating beauty today, reaching out to a community of local fighters to offer them free services and an atmosphere of support.
"We are doing numerous makeovers, spiritual healing," Basia Belz, President and owner of Vivid Hair Salon and Spa, tells us.
On a normal day, somewhere like Vivid Salon is the place to get a little boost of self esteem.
"A lot of times people just need a smile on their face," stated Belz.
But in the early days of October, the return of pink ribbons is a reminder that some people need that extra self-care...
"Just kind of get out of a funk," breast cancer survivor Liana Pasialis says.
...more than others.
"I was diagnosed with breast cancer stage three. It was a long road of treatment, several surgeries," explained Pasialis.
Though she's recently cancer free, Liana Pasialis says the fight against the disease left a toll on her body.
"I'm still growing my hair back, so I probably won't cut it," continued Pasialis.
Which is why Vivid Salon's free Sunday event sets the perfect backdrop for this cancer fighter to have some fun.
"To get maybe a pink extension, maybe a facial, or some such, but everything here looks really amazing," said Pasialis.
"If I can be that little smile for them, why not?" asked Belz.
Salon President and owner Basia Belz holding 'Vivid Cares for Cancer" to care for local women who are fighting or in remission from breast cancer.
"I deal with people on a daily basis, talking to people that have been through the same situations, who have either gone through cancer or had cancer," stated Belz.
Belz offered free beauty and wellness services, taking a day to battle the illness that's taken so much from her own family.
"My grandmother, my Babchi, actually passed away from breast cancer many years ago. It's always been in the back my mind. Just a kind of give back," says Belz.
Belz is using her salon to help women gain back the feeling many take for granted.
"I'm really looking forward to getting back to normal," said Pasialis.
"I just feel like sometimes, people forget how special and beautiful they really are," noted Belz.
"It's uplifting. It's a nice way to bring people together and remind everyone that's going through this that we're not by ourselves," added Pasialis.
