NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Hair salons and barber shops have now been open for two days in Massachusetts.
The coronavirus pandemic forced them to close in March.
Salons across the state are busy taking clients for the second day now that they are allowed to reopen with new safety protocols in place.
Many people are looking for a haircut after going months with salons and barber shops closed due to coronavirus restrictions -- even Gov. Charlie Baker, who described his experience Tuesday morning.
“Plexi-glass between the chairs. I had to wet my hair before I got there,” he said. “I wore a mask the entire time. The gentleman who cut my hair wore a mask the entire time and a gown, and I was out in 20 minutes.”
It’s a similar experience for many in western Mass.
Glow Beauty Bar is one salon that is open for cuts and colors.
The owner, Kate Haksik, said they are taking the necessary precautions.
“We are requiring you to wear a mask before you come in,” she said. “You just have to wash your hands with hand sanitizer out front, and then we have a sink. When you walk in, you’re already spaced six feet apart. Just having you wait outside on our outdoor seating until we call you in.”
Stylists said it’s a new challenge doing hair with both the client and the stylist wearing a mask.
“It’s been a little bit of a learning curve to work around them, especially since a lot of us this week have a lot of color appointments. It’s been overdue,” Stylist Justin Foucher said.
Even though the salon is open, Jaksik said she is hoping customers will be able to get waxes spray tans and massages soon.
“The spa has no opening date as of yet, so we are still not technically making any money,” she said.
The salon is taking appointments for new and old clients.
They said to just make sure to have a mask before heading in.
