NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's 2019, which means minimum wage has increased by a dollar in Massachusetts, now at $12.00 an hour.
Next year, that figure will rise again by a dollar, and each year going forward until we reach $15.00 per hour.
Tim Fisk is in the hair business.
"New year, new look at Salon Herdis," stated Fisk. "We're just going to do it. It's a little bit of math, [and] a little bit of art."
That means he keeps up with the latest trends to make people look and feel their best.
"We are hoping to put a little more money in our staff's pockets," Fisk tells us.
He's found one style that fits everyone who works at Salon Herdis in Northampton.
It's called $15.00 an hour, and it's four years ahead of its time.
"Our staff is going to be more engaged in the services they provide to their clients," Fisk tells us. "The clients are going to feel it. Everybody is going to win. More often than not, our service providers make more than $15.00 an hour. Where this is really going to make an impact is with the people who are just starting out. Also, for our administrative staff, anybody who works the front desk, they will feel this in their pocket."
More money in the pockets of employees, but will it cost you more the next time you sit in one of these chairs?
"The guests are going to feel something around," said Fisk. "$5.00 to $6.00 for their full service. We believe that guests can actually not only take that increase, but will feel good about that increase, because they know that money is going to something that matters."
Sarah Blackmore is Tim's senior stylist.
She tells Western Mass News this kind of pay will do wonders for the industry.
"For the person coming out of school," Blackmore tells us. "It gives them a solid career, a solid base to start."
"My goal is to make it so," says Fisk. "Parents don't actually protest when their kids say they want to go to cosmetology school."
