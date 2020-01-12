SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Puerto Rico suffered its third earthquake in less than a week.
A 5.9 magnitude earthquake rattled the island on Saturday.
This comes after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake killed one man on Tuesday and destroyed hundreds of homes, leaving most of the island without power.
Now, people from western Mass are heading down to help.
Four people from the Springfield branch of the Salvation Army are heading to Puerto Rico tomorrow morning to help with relief efforts.
As of yesterday, 59,000 customers are still without power.
The third earthquake Puerto Rico has seen in less than a week hit on Saturday.
This came after a 5.2 magnitude after shock struck on Friday afternoon.
The worst damage came from Tuesday's earthquake that hit with a strong magnitude of 6.4.
The governor of Puerto Rico estimates there is around $110 million in damage.
Manny Villegas with the Salvation Army branch in Springfield is one of those four people heading down to help with relief efforts on Monday.
He says they have around 7,000 meals to bring with them to give to people displaced, but Villegas says they are helping with more than just meals.
"Help them process their emotions and also provide some spiritual care to them, such as prayer. Just be a support to these people. A lot of people are going through some kind of PTSD and losing a lot of sleep, so just being a void from the outside and letting them know that things will be alright," explained Villegas.
He tells Western Mass News there are around 5,000 people in shelters right now.
To learn how you can help people in Puerto Rico, you can click or tap here for more information.
