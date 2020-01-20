SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After several strong earthquakes and aftershocks hit Puerto Rico...aid is now arriving at the island, including from right here in western Mass.
Several local volunteers from the Salvation Army were deployed, including member Kody Crosson this weekend to help with the ongoing disaster.
Since late December, earthquakes have shaken the people of Puerto Rico...both emotionally and physically.
A magnitude 6.4 main quake struck back on January 7th, with more than 300 earthquakes greater than magnitude 3 leading up to, and after, that main tremor.
"The conditions are very grim. We’re finding people that are sleeping on the ground. They are grateful just to get a cot and air mattress. It’s not necessarily sanitary. They are making the best of it but its defiantly a very bad situation," Crosson explained.
Crosson is a member of the Salvation Army's Emergency Disaster Service and arrived in Puerto Rico just this Sunday.
He along with several others from western Mass is bringing along disaster relief services.
The basics include food, water, and blankets...as well as emotional and spiritual care.
"Right now we’re finding that a lot of the residents on the island that have not been able to make it to the base camp are basically on their own. They are trying to survive with what little resources they do have. They are extremely resilient but the salvation army is certainly taking note of all the needs that are currently unmet," Crosson said.
Members expect to be there until the recovery is well underway, but in the meantime, there is still plenty to do, and they plan on staying until it gets done.
Especially considering just this Monday, the island registered 5 more aftershocks.
"Outside of the issue of the aftershocks causing any additional structural damage it’s a constant reminder and trigger of the post-traumatic stress that the people of Puerto Rico are going through," Crosson noted.
Crosson said according to studies he's read, the aftershock is predicted for another 9 to 12 months.
If you'd like to help the people of Puerto Rico through the Salvation Army, you can click here.
