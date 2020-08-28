SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A growing group of parents are already pushing back against the state's flu vaccine mandate, requiring all children six months and older to get vaccinated if they attend daycare, school, or college in Massachusetts.
The mandate allows for some exemptions, but now, one local school district could challenge that.
The Southampton School Committee held a virtual board meeting this week, and a member raised the possibility of eliminating a family's ability to claim they have a religious exemption to the flu shot.
As the academic year begins, running concurrently with the COVID-19 pandemic, school leaders in Southampton are looking at how their students are vaccinated against influenza.
At an August 26 meeting of the William E. Norris School Committee, a member raised the idea of eliminating religious exemptions to the state's flu vaccine mandate. The mandate requires children over the age of six months or older to get the flu shot if they attend daycare, school, or college in Massachusetts.
The deadline to get the shot is December 31, but the text of the mandate allows exemptions for religious and medical reasons.
Jon Lumbra, a member of the school committee, declined an interview, released a statement to Western Mass News, saying quote:
"At this time, the committee is merely asking the legal council what our requirements are, and what we as a district need to do. I would anticipate hearing back from the legal council by our next meeting on September 9."
"How does a local school board even think they can disallow that religious exemption?" said Southampton parent Heather Pellegrini
Pellegrini, who has four children, went through the Southampton school, feels the school committee does not have the authority to remove a family's religious right to refuse the flu shot.
"Children will be kicked out of school, that’s a fact, why are they not looking out for everyone? How dare they think they can supersede the state law," she said.
There is a planned protest for this Sunday at the State House, organized by those who oppose the flu vaccine mandate.
So far, 1,300 people have marked themselves as attending on the event's Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.