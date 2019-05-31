SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local school district has a warning for students to lay off energy drinks.
The alert comes after the lead nurse at Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional Schools said several middle school students recently became ill after drinking energy drinks to stay awake in school.
"We had five students after a middle school dance, so we're talking seventh and eighth graders, who had ingested this G Fuel," said Marcia Lamoureaux, nurse leader with the Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School District.
G Fuel is a type of energy drink.
Lamoureaux said the group of boys used the energy drink to stay awake at school the day after the dance.
"The problem with it is it contains 150 milligrams of caffeine in a scoop, which is a lot," Lamoureaux noted.
Lamoureaux said each boy complained of elevated heart rates and feeling ill.
"So we called all the young men down, did vital signs, and made sure things were as normal as they could be and how they felt," Lamoureaux explained.
Lamoureaux said eventually, the boys were fine, but she immediately sent out this letter and posted on the district's Facebook page, warning parents about the dangers of not just G Fuel, but all energy drinks.
"You just don't know the damage it's doing. Your heart has to work harder. Your heart rate goes up," Lamoureaux added.
We looked up G Fuel. Western Mass News could not find any age requirements or limitations.
We reached out to the company several times. So far, no reply.
We did find guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics that said energy drinks are "...never appropriate for children or adolescents..." and that they can have "...harmful effects on the developing neurologic and cardiovascular systems."
Still, the National Institutes of Health said about 30 percent of teenagers between the ages of 12 and 17 consume energy drinks on a regular basis.
Lamoureaux hopes the letter to parents starts a conversation about what's in these types of drinks.
"Talk to your kids, how are they going to learn if you don't talk to your kids," Lamoureaux said.
The American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines said sports drinks and energy drinks are different products. However, in most cases, the AAP said water is best.
We're told energy drinks are considered a food supplement so are not regulated by the FDA.
Again, we reached out to G Fuel several times for a statement and so far, no reply.
