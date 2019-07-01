WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It may be summer now, but school leaders across the state are learning about changes impacting winter weather snow days.
After this upcoming year, the state's Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said there will be no more 'Blizzard Bags.'
For the last couple of years, when it snows and classes have canceled, school districts have had an option to make the day count as a full one: 'Blizzard Bags.'
"They will not be allowed to count as a school day for the 2020-2021 school year," said Westfield School Supt. Stefan Czaporowski.
Now, the Alternative Structured Learning Day Program, which sent students home with assignments, is being scrapped by state officials.
“A lack of internet access for some students is the state’s reasoning. It also makes help, typically received in class on assignments, tough to come by. We knew there were challenges meeting accommodations for students. For example, our English language learning students, our students on IEPs, or individualized education programs," Czaporowski added.
Czaporowski told Western Mass News since he's been on the job, 'Blizzard Bags' haven't been needed.
"We opted to use our five emergency closing days before 'Blizzard Bags' kicked in," Czaporowski noted.
Czaporowski took that approach on purpose, knowing the state's Department of Elementary and Secondary Education was looking into this program's effectiveness by reviewing 10 districts.
Based on that review, 'Blizzard Bags' are out.
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said in a statement: "The decision to discontinue the use of Alternative Structured Learning Day Programs is based upon a variety of factors, including concerns about equitable access for all students."
"I guess I kind of knew this was coming. It's why we didn't go with it the first day and make it an integral part of our school system," Czaporowski explained.
So with no more 'Blizzard Bags' after this school year, will things change? No.
You still go to school and you still have 5 buffer days for cancellations built right into calendar, meaning the school year could go longer depending on how much snow we get.
"It was like that when we were kids," Czaporowski said.
However, Czaporowski said the discussion to make things better for students isn't over.
"Every district will do their own thing. Our plan is to come up with several options and present it to the community and go with what they feel is best for the students," Czaporowski noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.