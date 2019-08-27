SHELBURNE FALLS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One local school district is taking extra precautions to protect students from mosquitoes.
Wednesday marks the first day of classes at the Mohawk Trail Regional School, but the time spent outside will be limited.
The district is stopping all nighttime activities because of the threat of mosquito-borne viruses, specifically Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or EEE.
A human case of EEE was diagnosed in Colrain last week.
Mohawk Trail Regional Supt. Michael Buoniconti told Western Mass News that he consulted with the school nurse and regional director of the state's Department of Public Health. He said that student safety is their priority and that is why they will no longer allow nighttime activities to happen at the school.
This is the first time in seven years they are having to take this action.
Buoniconti said this will mainly be affecting the student athletes in middle and high school, but because of the threat in nearby communities, he said they weren't willing to take any chances.
"The threat is fairly close to us geographically, but again, mosquitoes don't know to stop at the border," Buoniconti said.
Buoniconti added that when students return to school tomorrow, they will also be given flyers on what they should do to keep themselves and their families safe from the threat of EEE.
All nighttime activities outdoors will be cancelled until the first frost of the year when the threat goes away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.