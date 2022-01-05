(WGGB/WSHM) -- Drivers dealt with some dangerous conditions Wednesday morning as they made their way to work and school. A flash freeze caused roads to be extremely icy.

Bus transportation at Woodland Elementary School in Southwick ran on a two hour delay this morning due to those dangerous road conditions.

The Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School District posted on Facebook this morning and urged parents to wait until road conditions improved before driving their kids to school.

Local police, officials warning drivers of icy road conditions (WGGB/WSHM) –-Several police departments in Western Mass are warning drivers of icy conditions Wednesday morning.

The acting principal of Woodland Elementary told Western Mass New that about half of the students were impacted by bus delays this morning. School officials added that all late arrivals and absences will be excused for the day.

Southwick wasn't the only school district dealing with school bus delays this morning. The Agawam, Northampton, and West Springfield school districts were also impacted with some school buses having to pull to the side of the road and wait for roads to be treated.

Aside from schools, some first responders also had a tough time on the roads this morning. Western Mass News cameras were rolling when a fire engine started sliding on Nottingham Street in Springfield.

Also in Springfield, a second Western Mass News crew spotted cars in standstill traffic on I-291 around 9 a.m. Wednesday. Several cars had their hazard lights on and had come to a complete stop.

Our newsroom also received several calls reporting crashes happening across western Massachusetts, but the good news is things are looking much better now.