(WGGB/WSHM) -- Icy road conditions are causing issues for school buses in multiple Western Mass school districts Wednesday morning.

According to the Agawam School District, the timing of the morning precipitation caused unexpected difficulties.

Officials say some school buses have pulled to the side of the road to keep students safe until roads can be treated.

Meanwhile over in Northampton, the Department of Transportation is reporting four buses stuck on the road waiting for sanders.

They add that only 50% of students have arrived at the high school as of 9 a.m.

Over in West Springfield, Superintendent of Public Schools Dr. Vito Perrone tells Western Mass News buses slowed down and had to stop during the morning commute to allow for the DPW to sand.

He adds that they are working on getting all Pre-K and Kindergarten students into the classroom as they were impacted by bus delays earlier in the morning. He says their goal is to get kids into schools safely rather than on time.

