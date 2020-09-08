SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The first day of school is still a week away for many students in western Mass with the state giving districts extra time to get ready amid the pandemic.
Most school districts Western Mass News checked in with said this is uncharted territory with many of them starting the school year remote while others are going with a hybrid model.
Many students across western Mass are setting up their classrooms at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Every family in Springfield can expect calls from the school to again develop that relationship and start the remote learning process which will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 15,” Superintendent Daniel Warwick said.
The Springfield school district is fully remote for the first marking period.
Students will meet virtually with teachers and have two to four virtual classes plus independent school work.
Warwick said the district has handed out thousands of laptops to make sure students can continue their education while staying safe.
“We have laptops for everyone, and also we have purchased iPads for our preschool students, so those will be available for distribution as soon as we get those in,” he said.
Over in West Springfield, the school district is welcoming high needs students into classrooms next week.
But while most students will begin the year remote, the district is hoping to start phasing in a hybrid model come October or beginning of November, depending on the coronavirus.
Mayor William Reichelt said students are being held to a higher standard than they were in the spring.
“We spent almost two months determining what the remote of this year is going to be and speaking with the superintendent teachers and staff,” he said. “It is going to be much more intense and there is going to be a lot more expectation on students and staff for what the remote will be this fall.”
Many school districts like Chicopee Public Schools have decided on a phased-in approach.
President of the Massachusetts Teachers Association Merrie Najimy thinks all districts should be fully remote.
“Not every school building in Massachusetts has been inspected and certified that meets environmental health and safety standards,” she said. “We still don’t have rapid and regular testing for all students and adults and we don’t have child care provided for families.”
The first day of school in Hartford, Conn. was called off Tuesday due to a massive computer hack.
