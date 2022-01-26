BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Many public school districts in our area have made the call to switch to the state’s new COVID-19 testing option.
Districts have been meeting this week to weigh their options and it seems that they have all unanimously decided to adopt the state’s new program.
“We like this route and we want to try it and see what happens,” said Belchertown School Committee Chair Heidi Gutekenst.
Belchertown's school committee gave their blessing to the superintendent Tuesday night to enroll in the state’s new COVID-19 at-home testing option.
“This is a way that's going to take the burden off of all of our nursing staff from the high workload of the contact tracing, and this is going to help more kids stay in school,” added Gutekenst.
Under the state's new option, Massachusetts families would receive one rapid test per week for a student to test outside of school as long as regular symptomatic or pool testing continues at the school.
This would effectively end the test-and-stay program in participating districts.
“The test and stay… it wasn't catching a lot of the COVID,” said Gutekenst. “If somebody had a contact outside of school, either at home or like from dance or from a daycare or something, then they were not eligible to participate in that, so they were having to stay out of school.”
Western Mass News checked in with local districts and here's what we now know.
Easthampton opted into the new rapid testing option and got rid of the test-and-stay program.
In Agawam, the superintendent and town health department also made the decision to adopt the new option.
A notice was sent out to teachers this week and parents and students will be notified next week. Parents and students will need to opt in to receive the test kits and the district will continue to test those students in school if they become symptomatic.
Westfield’s public school district opted in for the at-home testing, as well.
School officials told us that they are in the beginning stages of getting it underway and are starting to notify parents.Once it begins, the district will discontinue the test-and-stay program, but will continue with symptomatic testing.
In South Hadley, the district’s application to switch to the new program was approved by DESE.
The school system will begin receiving the at-home test kits the week of January 31st. Symptomatic testing will also begin at this time, replacing test-and-stay. Contact tracing will also be discontinued.
However, Gutekenst said that the decision is not set in stone.
“If we do this and it doesn't work, if we find it's not successful, we're having more children sick and stuff, we can go back,” she told us.
Gutekenst added that according to data from DESE, there has not been a lot of spread among students in the district.
Schools have until April 1st to decide to adopt the new testing option.
