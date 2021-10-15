AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Members of the Massachusetts National Guard are expected to start helping with COVID-19 testing at select schools in the state as early as Monday, but we've found not all school districts are interested.
When we spoke to the Northampton and Westfield school districts earlier this week, they both said they were interested in the extra help, but that’s not the case with other school districts we spoke to on Friday.
Chicopee Public Schools will be one of the many districts in western Massachusetts not getting assistance from the Massachusetts National Guard when it comes to COVID-19 testing.
“I have not had that conversation with them. We do our own COVID test site and I do believe we are adding a second site,” said Chicopee Mayor John Vieau.
Earlier this week, Governor Charlie Baker activated up to 200 guard members to help with testing across the Bay State. We reached out to several districts in our area. Many superintendents told Western Mass News that at this time, they have their COVID-19 testing under control. Those districts include Springfield, Holyoke, Easthampton, Chicopee, and Agawam.
Agawam Mayor Bill Sapelli told Western Mass News thanks to low positivity rates the school district is able to handle its own testing.
“We’re having about the last few weeks, about five students and staff that needed it. That’s not a lot, so we are covering it with our school personnel that we have,” Sapelli explained.
However, the door is open should they need assistance from the guard.
“If our numbers start going up, which we all hope they don't,” Sapelli added.
Over in Amherst, school committee member Peter Demling told us that bringing the guard in is an ongoing discussion and the community has been provided time for their input on the topic before a final decision is made next week.
We asked Sapelli if having uniformed members at school would be a concern for him.
“We would be proud to have them. I don't know if they would be dressed in civilian clothes. We suspect they would probably in their uniforms, but that would be no concern to us at all,” Sapelli said.
We reached out to Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield. We're told they are coordinating on where guard members will be sent, but could not provide any further information at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.