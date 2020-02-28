AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Concerns about the coronavirus have local schools preparing for a possible outbreak.
"I think now is the time to be overly cautious. I'm washing my hands constantly now." said Agawam Public Schools Superintendent Steve Lemanski.
With the threat of coronavirus growing, Lemanski believes now is the time to prepare. That's why, on Thursday, he met with city leaders to form a plan.
"Our next steps are in a letter going home to parents today," Lemanski said.
In that letter, the school district is advising parents to educate children on the virus, practice good hygiene, and keep them home if they are sick.
"It's about education and prevention. I think that's our best defense against coronavirus," Lemanski added.
Lemanski said they are working with principals and teachers on how to spot the signs of coronavirus, including checking the travel history of students.
"We are coming off our winter break and we're dealing with a little of that...just who's gone away. Not that we have identified anyone at this time, but of course, that's a concern," Lemanski noted.
All while custodians work to keep the school properly sanitized.
"It's always a busy year for sanitation anyways. I know we've been dealing with the flu and our custodians have been taking extra care. Now, we are taking extra, extra care," Lemanski said.
After the prime minister of Japan canceled schools countrywide for the next month, Western Mass News wanted to know if a similar action would be taken if the outbreak hits our area.
"That's something we would discuss. That's something that comes from health departments who gets their guidance from the CDC, who get guidance from governors and the president. Should we reach a level that gets to that, I think that would be a real disaster for our kids. In some places, that's where they are getting their breakfast and lunch. It's a place that's warm and a place they are getting their education," Lemanski added.
That's why Lemanski told Western Mass News that canceling school will be a last resort.
"You have to be ahead of things, but really it's day-by-day and seeing how things are going," Lemanski said.
If it spikes like it seems to be doing they would be foolish to not shut down all schools country wide. Yes parents that means you have to be one and stop letting the schools take that job over for the entire day! I seriously hope that we don't hesitate because parents will be upset that someone will need to watch their bundles of joy. If you think educating them to wash hands and act adultish and not sneeze all over the place or cough in other people face your playing with fire. Kids are simply dumb in this country and the younger they are the more oblivious they get, especially with something like sickness. Kids are nothing but walking petri dishes imo.
