WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Winter weather could be on the way and school administrators are paying close attention to the conditions.
It was a dreary, gray day on Tuesday, but the weather will likely take a turn for the worse later this week.
School leaders said that they are prepared to make tough decisions when it comes to the weather.
"It is New England. We do need to prepare for it, we do need to be realistic, but we always put student safety first," said West Springfield School Supt. Michael Richard.
New England is barreling into the winter months with an expected frosty storm on the way and school systems are getting ready to make those tough calls when rough weather rolls into town.
"The worst part of the job is making decisions about whether there should be school, or a delay in school," Richard added.
Richard said that it isn’t as easy as you might think.
"It starts with talks to other superintendents to make sure we’re all calibrating on the same page. The conversation evolves to DPW, central maintenance departments. We include the mayor to make sure we’re making the best decision for West Springfield," Richard explained.
Every weather event is unique.
"We make sure we fully analyze the situation and every occurrence of inclement weather," Richard noted.
No two school systems are the same.
"We don’t all come to the same conclusions each time because our communities are unique, whether it’s how many buses we’re putting on the roads or how many students are walking," Richard noted.
Holyoke Public Schools are rolling out a new 'weather work' program this upcoming season. They told Western Mass News that after five snow days are used, educators will develop projects to keep students engaged.
"The purpose of the weather work pilot is to allow for timely, relevant and quality learning experiences," said Holyoke Public Schools spokesperson Judy Taylor.
West Springfield does not have a similar program at this time.
"We are having some preliminary conversations with the local union to see if there is any interest in exploring it," Richard said.
However, they do hope students are using their time wisely.
"Maybe they’re reading, maybe they’re exploring online some academic type of work, maybe they’re out making snowmen. No matter what they’re doing, I hope they’re having fun and being safe," Richard said.
