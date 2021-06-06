MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Several local school districts will close early on Monday, June 7 due to the heat.
Springfield, Monson, Chicopee, Holyoke, Hampshire, Westfield, Mohawk Trail, Greenfield and Easthampton Public Schools will close early Monday. Ware schools will be closed.
Springfield Public Schools in-person learning and remote learners will begin at regular time but be dismissed early due to the weather forecast for Monday with expected high temperatures.
Dismissal at Springfield schools:
- High schools and alternative schools will happen at 11:05 a.m.
- Middle schools will be dismissed at 11:35 a.m.
- Elementary schools will be dismissed at 12:10 p.m.
- There will be no preschool classes.
- The bus schedule will be adjusted to fit the early dismissal times.
- Breakfast and lunch will be served.
Easthampton Public Schools said they may follow an early dismissal on Tuesday, but the decision will not be made yet. They said in a statement part quote, "With students and staff needing to wear masks, and rules that require limited fan use to only blow air out of windows, we anticipate the situation will be poor by the afternoon. We understand that this is an inconvenience for families."
The Holyoke Public Schools will have a 3-hour early release on Monday, June 7th due to the heat.
Hampshire Regional School District will have early dismissal Monday due to the heat.
Monson Public Schools will also have an early release day for all students on Monday. Remote students will also have a half day.
Dismissal at Monson schools:
- High school students: 10:35 a.m.
- Granite Valley and Quarry Hill students: 11:30 a.m.
- There will be no morning preschool
- Lunch will not be served.
- All athletic practices will be cancelled.
The WIT cookout originally scheduled at Granite Valley in Monson is cancelled. Grades 1 and 2 Field Day originally scheduled for Tuesday will be rescheduled to Friday, June 11. Grade 6 students will be transported via bus to the high school for their transition activities on Tuesday as well.
Westfield Publics Schools will have an early release day Monday. There will be no school for students at Fort Meadow Early Childhood Center.
Dismissal at Westfield Public Schools:
- High school students will be dismissed at 11:00 a.m.
- Middle and Intermediate students will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m.
- Elementary students will be dismissed at 12:15 p.m.
Chicopee Schools will be closing early as well for both in-person and remote learners. School will start on time.
Dismissal at Chicopee schools:
- High school and middle schools: 11:00 a.m.
- Elementary and Pre-K: 11:30 a.m.
Mohawk Trail Regional School District and Hawlemont Regional School Districts will have a half day Monday, according to the districts website.
- Mohawk Trail Regional School will be dismissing at 11:15 a.m.
- The elementary schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.
Greenfield Public Schools will have early dismissal tomorrow for grades K-12 and there will be no Pre-K, according to their website.
Ware schools will have no school Monday. School will be in session Tuesday. According to Ware schools, Facebook page, the last day of school will be Monday, June 21 to regain classroom time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.