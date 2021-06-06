SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The hot weather also expected for tomorrow is impacting school days around western Massachusetts.

More than a handful of schools have already announced early dismissals for Monday because of these hot temperatures. One local health expert said it's important parents prepare their children for this heat.

It has been a hot weekend here in western Massachusetts, and the scorching temperatures aren’t going away just yet. Many families spent Sunday trying to cool off.

“They’ve opened it up early a lot of the pools aren’t open so having a splash pad makes a big difference when it’s 90° so we’re excited to be here,” Brian Farley of Longmeadow said.

The heat advisory is impacting all of the area. Local schools are even making changes due to the hot temperatures.

On Monday Springfield public schools, Chicopee public schools, Easthampton public schools, Monson public schools, Holyoke public schools, Westfield public schools, the Hampshire Regional school district, Greenfield public schools Mohawk Trail Regional school district, and South Hadley public schools are all letting students out early to beat the heat. Ware schools will be closed.

Dr. Bobby Redwood, chief of emergency medicine at Cooley Dickinson Hospital told Western Mass News it’s not surprising school districts are changing their plans.

'When you have a safe situation and air condition building with good ventilation and plenty of opportunities to cool off, that’s an example of doing an activity safely. But if there’s sporting events outdoors or long recesses that could make people get overheated it’s not unreasonable to go down to a short day," Dr. redwood said.

He said kids need to take on this heat slow and steady.

“You want to give yourself some time to acclimatize a little bit the first heatwave of the year you only want to be out for 15 or 30 minutes at a time so your body can adjust,” Dr. Redwood said.

Dr. Redwood said it’s important to be mindful of what outdoor activities you’re doing with your children.

“The slides on playground equipment can get really hot up to 140 degrees and just four seconds on a hot slide can cause a second-degree burn,” Dr. Redwood said.

While using sunscreen, drinking water, and staying in the shade are all common tips. Dr. Redwood says keeping an eye on the clock will help your kids avoid the hottest points of the day.

“You might want to go and do that activity early in the day or late in the day to avoid peak sunshine,” Dr. Redwood said.

Western Mass News is continuing to follow the latest early dismissals across our area.