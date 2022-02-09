(WGGB/WSHM) – The statewide public school mask mandate will officially end on February 28th.
Governor Charlie Baker and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announced Wednesday that the decision to continue masking up will now be in the hands of school officials.
We reached out to several school districts in western Massachusetts, and most of them told us that they are waiting to meet with their local public health departments before making a decision.
School districts in Massachusetts are now left with a big task, whether or not to continue masking up in the classroom.
Governor Baker and DESE’s announcement Wednesday that the statewide public school mask mandate will be lifted on February 28th is a first since the pandemic began.
“During the past two years, the impact of COVID on children has caused a strain on their mental health, emotional well-being, and academic success,” said Commissioner Riley.
Factors cited in making the decision included low transmission risk for younger adults, widespread availability of vaccines, and COVID-19 cases trending downward in the Bay State.
The numbers over the past two weeks told the story. COVID-19 cases have gone down from close to 8,000 to just under 2,000. The positivity rate dropped from 10 percent to just under 5 percent.
“We've put the kids and their educators’ safety and kids' education at the forefront of all of our decisions, and the same is true today,” said Governor Baker.
Western Mass News is getting answers from local school districts on whether or not they will follow the latest guidance by DESE.
Alvin Morton, the Assistant Superintendent for the Chicopee public school district told Western Mass News that they will look at their own COVID-19 data following winter break before making a decision.
“Kids and families will be out of school for a week, so I think we need to look at that data when they come back, at least two weeks after they come back,” Morton said.
He added that the topic will be discussed during Wednesday's school committee meeting.
“I do not think a final decision will be made until after February break, probably within the first meeting in March when we have more data,” Morton told us.
Looking at other school districts in western Massachusetts, the Holyoke public school district and Holyoke Community Charter School have not made a decision yet, both citing that they will discuss with local public health officials before moving forward.
The Northampton public school district will not be lifting the mask mandate. The superintendent told us that this is because there is a citywide mask mandate still in place.
Meanwhile, Wilbraham parent Indy Bosworth told us that this change is concerning for her immunocompromised son, and leaves her family with a tough decision.
“I don't know if I would send him back to school without a mask if all the children don’t wear a mask,” she said. ”I don’t think I will send him back. I think he will be homeschooled again.”
We also heard back from the West Springfield superintendent who said that he is recommending the school district lift the mask mandate, but said that it is ultimately up to the school committee. He told us that discussions are currently underway.
We will continue to follow this as schools announce their decisions and bring you the latest on-air and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.