SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As we're ending the first week of August, school districts across the state are making important decisions on how they will reopen come fall.
Their final plans must be submitted to the state next week.
In Springfield, the fully remote model was approved by the city's school committee last night. Following the storm, other districts have been delayed in making their decisions, and are just now starting to vote.
The continued threat of COVID-19 means school committees must decide how they will get their curriculum to students, without getting them sick.
Western Mass News has compiled the decisions from districts across the region. In Hampden County, schools have elected either fully remote or hybrid.
One notable exception is the Southwick-Tolland-Granville District, where elementary students have the option of either fully remote or fully in-person, with no hybrid choice.
Agawam School Committee decided to go hybrid Friday morning.
"I’m very disappointed with the vote," said Agawam School Committee member Wendy Rua.
Rua is one of three school committee members who voted no.
The other four, electing a model where two cohorts of students will each spend either Monday/Tuesday or Thursday/Friday in the building. The other three days a week will be remote, with Wednesday designated for cleaning.
"50-percent of our student body in the building at any given time," Rua explained.
Decisions are trickling in from Hampshire County schools as well.
Northampton voted full remote Friday morning, Easthampton’s vote is expected Friday night, but their mayor told Western Mass News what the community should expect.
“I’m not feeling that it’s safe to open public buildings to the public," said Easthampton Mayor Nicole Lachapelle.
Lachapelle has ordered public buildings closed, which she said includes Easthampton School District.
She also said given the air quality in the schools and the contagious nature of coronavirus...it’s unlikely she will reopen the facilities.
"I’m really watching these public health metrics and considering extending my mayoral order, that all public buildings stay closed until September 1, and maybe 80-percent there to extend the September 1 deadline further into the fall," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.