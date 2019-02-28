SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- You may have seen the disturbing image making rounds on social media. It's part of a troubling trend targeting children online.
It's called the 'Momo' challenge.
Parents and schools in western Massachusetts agree that it is something to be concerned about.
A girl with straggly hair - big eyes and a thin smile - named Momo is an image that is hard for young children to shake
"It is terrifying to think about. I mean, you never really know what your child is watching unless you are really there," Kylii Williams.
Along with the image of Momo, the message behind this character more disturbing.
Momo is at the center of an internet challenge that encourages kids to harm themselves at others.
"People need to be aware about everything that is going on with their child because the minute your child has committed suicide, it's a little to late to be overly concerned," said Deborah Porter.
Western Mass News spoke with parents who said parents should be aware.
"I think there should be a lot of education in regards to parents," Porter noted.
That is exactly what some schools in western Massachusetts are now doing.
We reached out to the superintendent of Agawam Public Schools, who said that next Thursday, the district is hosting a parents night about how to manage your child's social media and technology in response to trends like these.
In Westfield, the school district is keeping a close eye on the challenge as well.
In a statement, the school district said:
"In regards to the Momo challenge, we have provided information to our building principals. Our principals will inform their staff members so they can be aware of the issue and report any concerns. Our principals will be informing and educating parents and guardians of our students of the issue through our school newsletters."
YouTube is now taking extra steps to protect children from trends like this. They will be banning any content that could be harmful to kids.
