WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One local nurse is voicing her concerns about how schools will operate amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our hearts are ringing and hearts are broken that we might have to step away from a job we love,” School Nurse Cheryl Sitler said.
School nurses across western Mass are faced with tough decisions ahead of the upcoming school year.
Sitler has been a nurse for 10 years at William Cowing Elementary School in West Springfield. She said she values this position and believes the school district made the right choice to start classes remotely, with a phased-in return to in-person learning later in the year.
Sitler said her job brings her enormous joy and it would be hard to walk away from the strong relationships she has built with students and their families, but with health concerns in mind, the decision whether to return to her job this year is up in the air.
“We have to really think in our hearts,” she said. “I know we love to care for our children. They’re huge to us. The support and care of them is why we went into this position, but we also have a life that we have to protect and in some cases our own lives.”
Sitler said there are many worried about how schools will operate amid the coronavirus pandemic. As for Sitler, she said she will receive training in advance.
“When we return, we will be working on training and of course getting the needed supplies to the appropriate places and the training will involve contact tracing, instruct families on where to get tested, what is the protocol for dismissal,” she said.
Sitler said telling the difference between COVID-19 symptoms and flu symptoms will present big challenges for school nurses.
“This is the difficulty with this virus,” she said. “The symptoms mimic so many typical issues with our students from a runny nose, to diarrhea or vomiting.”
Sitler said parents will play a pivotal role in stopping the spread of COVID-19 within schools.
“That’s where a lot of the education is going to be needed,” she said. “What will get your child dismissed and before that, what do you need to look for you to send your child to school?”
Also, Sitler said school nurses often face challenges getting sick kids home. For example, if parents are at work, it will be even more critical dealing with COVID-19 symptoms.
“It’s really going to be a very challenging situation, and I think we need to come up with a different solution for those scenarios where the parent is unable to pick them up,” she said.
Sitler said the best way for the virus to be suppressed is with a lot of teamwork, education and training.
