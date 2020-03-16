CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many school districts in western Mass are offering meals to students, as classrooms remain closed for the next three weeks to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Chicopee Comprehensive High School is one of several schools handing out free breakfast and lunch to students.
Students at Chicopee Comprehensive High School stopped by Monday, to grab breakfast and lunch.
Chicopee Comprehensive principal, Derek Morrison said the meal program is for all students in Chicopee.
"Right now we are handing out lunches and breakfast for anybody 18 and under...today’s breakfast is honey bun juice and milk and the lunch is a ham sandwich with apple sauce and milk. To hit those food groups," Morrison explained.
Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Governor Charlie Baker ordered all schools to close for three weeks.
"The food service department has been in and working hard this morning to prepare all of these lunches for our students," Morrison said.
Western Mass News caught up with Renee Duffy, a food service employee.
She is one of many working behind the scenes creating nutritious meals.
"You see these kids every day and you feel like they are your own you know just the same faces and you see them for four years and you see them growing up and this is your family away from your family and so being able to do this, it’s nice. I’m glad I am part of this," Duffy explained.
For any student in Chicopee, the school will be open 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday through Friday for breakfast and lunch.
But as for students' education during this time...
"The district online learning plan is still is underway there are contingency plans for a two-week extension for a three week then after that it still has to be developed so meetings are going on as you can imagine daily," Morrison explained.
Morrison said students may be able to continue to learn on the Chrome books.
"As well as utilizing google classroom we are a google school so I think google classroom set up is going to be a great way to communicate with our students," Morrison said.
He said Western Mass News, with the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of school activities are still up in the air.
"There are a lot of important things coming up especially for our seniors in activities and things like that that I am concerned about but I will keep a smile on my face and make sure we do the best that we can," Morrison explained.
Coming up at 6 on ABC40, learn how another local school district is handling things a little differently.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.