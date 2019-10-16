DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The vaping epidemic is a nationwide issue that's affected many lives, but one school in western Mass is looking to eliminate vape usage and not become part of the statistics.
Vaping is on the rise across the country, but the students at Frontier Regional are making a commitment by saying no to vaping.
"Vaping is kind of new. Nobody really knows what's in the vape. It was told to us that it's a safe alternative to smoking, which we're finding out it's not," Brian Ravish, the student resource officer at Frontier Regional, tells us.
Ravish says the Deerfield Police Department came up with a new way to prevent local students from vaping.
"We designed these t-shirts with a contract it involved, and the contract is a pledge to the school that you will not vape in any way, shape, or form," explained Ravish.
The contracts are voluntary and the free shirts are pretty cool.
We spoke to one student who helped design the shirt.
She says she wanted to show school spirit, but also include Deerfield Police.
"We're very prideful in all of our sports teams. so that's what we have the hawk here for and Deerfield PD is very supportive of everything that we do," senior Lily Spencer stated.
The back of the shirt reads 'Hawks Don't Vape', a short saying with a powerful meaning.
"I gave out two t-shirts to two of the athletic, more kind of popular kids. They are seniors and they wore them to practice. Next thing I know, my office door was being broken down by everybody else wanting a t-shirt," continued Ravish.
Vice Principal Scott Dredge says the shirt and contract hold the students accountable and it motivates them to stay away from e- cigarettes.
"It's not so much a cool thing to do. All the reasons why kids start participating in certain behaviors, they see the need to bring recognition to this problem for what it is. It's a health concern," said Dredge.
And the students have developed a liking for the shirts, showing others who have yet to sign the contract that vaping isn't the thing to do at Frontier.
Out of 650 students, 100 of them have already signed the contract and got t-shirts saying they will not vape, and even more orders are on the way.
"First day they came out, we all rushed to the main office to sign a contract and get a t-shirt, and we all wore it around for the rest of the day," student Ethan Machown added.
Ravish says if the students break the contract in any way, they will learn a valuable lesson by having to return the shirts.
