(WGGB/WSHM/AP) -- A Google outage Monday morning forced some western Massachusetts to delay the start of remote learning for the day.

Officials at Chicopee and East Longmeadow Public Schools both issued two hour delays after Google services - including YouTube, GMail, and others - went down this morning.

Westfield Public Schools reported on Facebook that they too were having issues with Google Classroom, but people were access the service a short time later.

Tens of thousands of complaints popped up around 7 a.m. Eastern along the East Coast of the U.S and that a vast majority of those people, about 90 percent, could not log in, according to the site Downdetector.

Millions of students are relying on Google for online instruction during the pandemic, including platforms like Google Docs.

The problem appeared to cleared up just before 8 a.m.

“The problem with Gmail should be resolved for the vast majority of affected users,” said Google's parent company, Alphabet, at 7:52 a.m.. “We will continue to work towards restoring service for the remaining affected users.”

Downdetector, which tracks website outages, reported the problem affected users across the world, but appeared especially widespread in the northeastern U.S., Britain and other parts of Europe. Japan, Malaysia and India also looked to be more affected.