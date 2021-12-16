WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Police and school leaders around western Mass. are on alert following a nationwide school threat made on social media.
This comes as three separate school districts are investigating threats made locally, just this week.
On Thursday, Westfield school superintendent Stefan Czaporowski put out a notice to families warning them of a school threat on social media. he said in part-quote:
‘There are posts on TikTok stating that on Friday, December 17, there is a challenge to call in bomb threats, school shooting threats, etc. at schools in the United States. These posts have not originated from our local area.’
"Again it’s not a local post but it is something we wanted to make our families aware of that it is out there. We know that it’s causing stress for our staff and students," said Czaporowski.
Czaporowski told Western Mass News that he is working with the Westfield Police Department and is asking the community to keep a close eye online.
"We are asking any families and student and really anybody in the community that if they are made aware of any of these that are directed at any of our students or school to please call the Westfield Police Department or the school central office so that we can respond," said Czaporowski.
Westfield Police officials told Western Mass News that there will be three school resource officers monitoring schools on Friday. This comes after a student confessed to posting online threats against Westfield High School on Wednesday.
We checked in with the Southwick Police Department, where a shelter in place was issued at the regional high school in town while police officials investigated a potential threat Thursday morning.
Southwick Police Sgt. Thomas Krutka told us there will be an officer at each school on Friday and he is asking students to be aware of what they post on social media.
"There’s just talk and sometimes people say things in conversation and nowadays we just gotta be careful what we say. Some people take it out of context, it’s not funny, some of these things are being said or posted on social media as a joke we just can’t do that anymore. Things are dangerous and we have to be careful of what we say," said Sgt. Krutka.
A message Czaporowski echoes.
Holyoke High School was also the target of a threat this week, but no evidence of credibility at this time. Again, if you see any alarming posts on social media, you are asked to contact your local police department.
