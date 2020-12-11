AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- While we await the FDA's emergency use approval, Western Mass News is getting answers to questions you’ve been asking on the COVID-19 vaccine.
Both Pfizer and Moderna’s shots were developed using a relatively new technique
We spoke with a microbiologist who answered some of the questions you have been asking, helping to separate fact from fiction.
Next week, local hospitals could receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Several drug makers have used the mRNA technique to create their shots, rather than using a weakened or dead form of the virus like traditional vaccines.
So the first question we asked UMass microbiologist Dr. Erika Hamilton: What is an mRNA vaccine?
“In it is this small piece of genetic material called mRNA…It’s a recipe for how to make things called proteins,” Hamilton explained.
Hamilton said the COVID-19 vaccine contains no full viruses, but it essentially tells your body to make spike proteins for the COVID-19 virus.
“Your body recognizes it and says ‘Hey, that’s a problem. That shouldn’t be here’ and creates an immune response,” Hamilton explained.
There’s concern over side effects like fever and body aches - things that feel like symptoms of coronavirus.
Our next question: Can I get COVID-19 from the vaccine?
Hamilton said no and that those side effects are “...actually a good sign because it means your body is reacting to the vaccine and you’re immune system is doing what it supposed to do.”
Some vaccines are developed in different cultures like egg, so we asked what else is in the vaccine
“They’ve coded the pieces of mRNA in something, in a compound that acts as a carrier and a protector for them. The compound is safe for human use,” Hamilton added.
Because mRNA is a genetic material, some people have asked whether it could harm the rest of their DNA?
“It can’t physically happen. Our bodies do not have the ability to take a piece of mRNA and put it into our DNA,” Hamilton noted.
Now, Hamilton said full viruses can affect one’s DNA. She used the example of the human papillomavirus (HPV) disrupting cells and causing cervical cancer.
However, since mRNA vaccines don’t contain viruses, Hamilton said that can't happen.
