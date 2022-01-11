SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – With the blistering cold temperatures, homeless shelters are taking in more people with COVID protocols in place as cases continue to rise across the area.
The vice president of Clinical & Support Options' Friends of the Homeless program in Springfield told us that when temperatures are this cold, they prepare to see more people.
With COVID-19 spreading across the area, the program has been making sure people follow health and safety guidelines to stop the spread while staying warm indoors.
“I've had to keep people masked up and we've gone these last two years with a very low positivity rate, but we’ve added a nursing time that’s terrific and our staff and clients are following guidelines,” said Vice President of Housing Bill Miller.
He said that they added an extra building since COVID hit, and they were sheltering close to 200 people at night and dozens of people in single rooms.
He said that the facility is very full, and they are advising people who have a place to stay during this cold to avoid overcrowding, but will not turn people away who face sleeping outside.
The program is currently asking for volunteers and donations during this winter as the program provides people with three warm meals a day.
We also reached out to Craig's Doors in Amherst and they said that the Amherst VFW on Main Street is also being used as a warming shelter.
