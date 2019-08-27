HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A big announcement this morning from former Patriots Tight End Rob Gronkowski.
It's not, as some thought, about a return to football, but an endorsement of a somewhat controversial product.
Gronk told reporters CBD has helped to make him pain-free and now, he's getting into the business of cannabis.
"A few months ago, my dad introduced me to a product called CBD Medic he uses every day for his back pain. He gave me some to try and I was blown away at how well it worked," stated Gronkowski.
In a press conference Tuesday morning, retired Patriots star Rob Gronkowski told reporters CBD products have been a critical part of his post-retirement recovery from the many injuries suffered during his NFL career.
"And now, for the first time in more than a decade, I am pain-free," says Gronkowski.
Gronk announced a collaboration with CBD Medic for a line of, what he calls, all-natural, fitness oriented CBD recovery products.
Gronk also called on the NFL to lift its ban on CBD.
"I'm here today to appeal to the sports governing bodies of the world to update their position on CBD," continued Gronkowski.
Inside the Holyoke Mall, Jody Lussier with the CBD Stop says celebrities, like Gronk, are helping to dispel misconceptions that, while CBD is a cannabis extract, it does not cause users to get a high like THC, the main psychoactive compound in marijuana.
"My standard speech is you could eat, drink, or smoke anything in here and you wouldn't get high, hungry, or tired," Lussier tells us.
In business since last November, Lussier tells Western Mass News sales continue to grow.
"Tremendously, tremendously," said Lussier.
And the customer base...
"I honestly expected more of my generation. Because of our aches and pains, it's inevitable. I am very surprised at the number of young adults coming in," explained Lussier.
She says some CBD products do contain trace amounts of THC.
"To that end, we actually carry an athletes line that guarantees the zero THC, because of drug testing," added Lussier.
Now, with a big endorsement from Gronk himself, CBD Stop expects business to get even better.
Lussier reminds customers that CBD is not federally regulated, so it's important to know what your buying, where it's from, and to talk to an expert about the correct dose.
Also at today's press conference, it's worth noting that Gronk said he's not making a comeback, but, when pressed, many are speculating that he did not completely rule it out in the future.
