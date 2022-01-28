SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- With people finding empty grocery store shelves lately due to pandemic-related supply chain delays, we wanted to see how this is impacting shoppers trying to stock up before this weekend's storm.
The Big Y on Cooley Street in Springfield was packed around noon Friday. Big Y told Western Mass News they tried to make sure they had the items people are looking for most ahead of tomorrow's snow storm: milk, bread, and eggs. One customer shared what she was looking for:
"Macaroni and cheese,” said Jean Curtis of East Longmeadow.
"We took some precautions and we worked with our distributor. and got the orders in here when we could. And we bulked up on the things we could. That way we can stay in stock for our customers," said Tricia Hay, Big Y store director.
We also caught up with an Instacart worker, who was really busy with the extra orders for delivery.
‘On the board right now there are probably at least 13 batches. Batches include, it could be 2 orders 3 orders per batch. So that's 13 batches on the board. So that's probably over 30 orders and we never have that," said Jennifer Feliciano.
We also reached out to Stop and Shop, which told us in part
“Stop and Shop has been closely monitoring the impending snow fall and is working diligently to have staple items available at our stores...Supply chair and labor challenges as a result of COVID-19 have made product availability more challenging than usual.
