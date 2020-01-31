(WGGB/WSHM) - The National Retail Federation has released its annual Big Game survey and nearly 194 million people are expected to tune in for the faceoff between the Chiefs and 49ers.
Some are even searching for the best view by looking to purchase a brand, new tv to watch the game on.
"Oh yeah. I'm going to be watching the game. My team is not in it and that’s okay, but I'm watching it for the excitement," local football fan James Mac tells us.
And if you’re hosting a party for the Big Game, you probably want your guests to have the best seat in the house with the best view.
“They want to see everything in high definition or 4k ultra, and get the best quality versus something that’s low quality and you can't see all the plays going on," Victor Ferrer, the Assistant Store Manager for a local Wal-Mart, explained.
Victor tells Western Mass News there's been an increase in tv sales leading up to the Big Game.
“They are all hardcore fans. Despite what team is playing, they want to see the Big Game and who's playing," stated Ferrer.
And even if your favorite team isn't playing, we found there are still people looking for a new screen for Sunday night.
"I might get one shaped like the oval one here. That would be nice. I'd like to get something like that. It could happen," local football fan James Mack says.
While some are settling for those big flat screens, others are transitioning to the curved tvs.
“It gives you a wide range and, therefore, it's like when you’re looking at a flat screen, it gives you the full access as if you were right there getting the full action of it," said Ferrer.
Even if you don’t plan on watching the Big Game this Sunday, this weekend might be the best time for you to head out and purchase a new tv for a great price.
“It's one of the best times to come in, especially for the Big Game and we also have deals on Wal-Mart.com to satisfy customers," added Ferrer.
