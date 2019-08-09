CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - In the wake of shootings at Wal-Mart, the company is making a change to their displays inside the store.
They will be taking down any advertisements showing guns in their game section along with their tv displays.
Customers of Walmart have been on high alert after a violent string of events nationwide.
We spoke with some shoppers who say, even though the company is making a change, that won't stop them from being nervous every time they enter the store.
"I was going to come here on Sunday, and I was afraid to, so I didn’t show up, because I was really scared for me and my family, so it took me like almost a week to come here, to Walmart, and I didn’t come with my kids. I came with my wife, so I was afraid to bring in my kids to Walmart," local shopper Jean Garcia tells us.
The most recent incident was on Thursday, when a man, armed with a gun and wearing a bulletproof vest, caused serious panic at a Walmart in Missouri.
On Saturday in El Paso, a gunman opened fire, killing twenty-two people and hurt more than two dozen others.
Two months ago in Missisippi, an employee shot and killed two co-workers and wounded an officer, these tragic events leaving shoppers on edge.
"I just came in and I left quickly. I came to Wal-Mart. I had in mind what I wanted and what I needed, and I just grabbed it, payed for it, and I left, because I was afraid of being there for at least fifteen minutes," says Garcia.
Since these incidences, Wal-Mart is making changes inside their stores.
They are removing violent video game displays and they won't be showing violent movies on their TV screens.
Some shoppers tell Western Mass News they think this change is for the better.
"I think it is a good thing, because at least they are trying, you know? They are trying to do something about it," stated Garcia.
They will also stop showing hunting videos in their sporting goods section.
Other Walmart customers say this may not stop the violence.
"Not really. I mean, a person's mentality isn’t going to change just because you put something in the back. There's always going to be a way to do, basically, whatever they want," added local shopper John Acevedo.
Walmart will still be selling video games in the store.
A Walmart spokesperson says:
"We've taken this action out of respect for the incidents of the past week, and this action does not reflect a long-term change in our video game assortment."
