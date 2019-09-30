SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Since Governor Baker announced a 4-month ban on vaping products, Western Mass News has reported on the local vape shops who have said they're forced to close their doors and fire employees.
Now several of those local vape shops said they will take legal action against the state for imposing the ban in the first place.
It's been reported that several vape shops in eastern Massachusetts have filed lawsuits against Governor Baker calling the ban unconstitutional.
Western Mass News digging deeper has found several local shops are in the process of taking legal action as well.
When Western Mass News spoke with Umer Rehman last week he wasn't confident his two vape stores could weather the state's temporary ban on vape sales.
On Monday he was confident about one thing he's going to fight the ban with a lawsuit against the state.
He confirmed this to Western Mass News over the phone that he is planning legal action.
This comes as several eastern Massachusetts vape shop owners filed their lawsuit.
Erica Martins is another vape shop owner who had to close her doors.
Between appointments to try to keep her Easthampton store property, she told us over the phone that she will be a part of a lawsuit too, filed by a vapor trade association on behalf of Massachusetts sellers like herself.
Martins explained what the last-ditch legal effort means to her.
"It means staying in business, it means not losing the store that took me five years to build, it means saving all my customers from going back to cigarettes which are still legal," Martins said.
Both Rehman and Martins are planning to attend a rally at the statehouse happening on Thursday protesting the ban which is set to be in place until January 25, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.