NORTHAMPTON MA WGGB/WSHM)-- A local singer who started on the voice continues performing for national and local audiences.
Michelle Brooks Thompson has taken the stages at TD Garden, Fenway and even Gillette Stadium.
"Everywhere my foot tread music was always visible," said Brooks-Thompson.
From local student, to national star.
Western Mass News sat down with singer Michelle Brooks-Thompson about her success.
"Growing up in Northampton I attended Bridge Street Middle, I mean Primary School, then I attended JFK Middle School and then migrated over to Amherst High School alum and graduated from Mount Holyoke College," said Brooks-Thompson.
She found her voice at a young age.
"Attending churches, my own grandfather's church that was in Northampton years ago. I started singing in choir and going to school, I would sing in competitions, glee club, wherever I could sing I would," said Brooks-Thompson.
Michelle told Western Mass News that her peers and mentors played a huge part in helping her grow as a singer.
"I've always been fortunate to be either in an institution for education or work where my peers and leaders immediately identified this girl has something special with her voice, so when I was in high school, Freshmen or Sophomore my glee club professor came to me and said I want you to start gospel choir," said Brooks-Thompson.
Even though she loved singing, she chose to go to college for something else.
"When I went to Mount Holyoke College, it was actually to go med school, I wanted to be a doctor. So people were like oh my gosh you want to be a doctor not a singer, I wanted to help people," said Brooks-Thompson.
But after years in school, Michelle came to a realization.
After three full years of mount Holyoke College, senior year I woke up one day and said ya know what?? I dont want to go to med school, I want to go and be a singer that's what I was meant to do," said Brooks-Thompson.
But there was a process to go through when it came to switching from pre-med to a music major
"Thankfully, my glee club professor and a couple other professor were like ok we're going to help you. So I actually had to test out a lot of the pre-requisites for music majors so I passed with flying colors and was able to graduate with a degree in vocal performance and piano," said Brooks-Thompson.
After college, Michelle continued to pursue music and also a banking career.
"I like making people feel happy but I also enjoy helping them with their finances, so it's like I get to sing to them, but I also get to say 'hey! do this so you can get a house or a car loan,'" said Brooks-Thompson.
Working a nine to five while pursuing your passion isn't always easy. But her family always supported her dreams.
"They all wanna see me get to that next level so they work together to say, 'hey what do you need?'" said Brooks-Thompson.
All of her persistence paid off.
"When The Voice happened, I was recommended to the show for a private audition so that's different from your open call where there's 10,000 people waiting for that opportunity," said Brooks-Thompson.
Michelle was a finalist in The Voice but did not end up winning. But the opportunity opened many doors for her.
"Referring me to the Celtics, the Red Sox, then the Patriots, the lacrosse teams it's just like all the sports. The Bruins! So somehow its unraveled into this big thing, where I get to sing at all these sporting events and I love it!," said Brooks-Thompson.
Thankfully, she is a huge fan.
"I love all the New England sports teams, but i'll have to say my favorite was singing for the Red Sox," said Brooks-Thompson.
So, what’s next for Michelle?
"So right now I have single out called woman first and that's been doing really well on the billboards, and now were gearing up for anther release called never give up and its a song of inspiration," said Brooks-Thompson.
And you can see her on some big stages.
TD Garden, Gillette Stadium, Bank of America Stadium, I will be at Mass Mutual on November 21st for Festival of Frees, I also have a tribute at the Academy Awards," said Brooks-Thompson.
