LEOMINSTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two sisters are asking for the public's help to find their two brothers, who they haven't seen or spoken to in more than fifteen years.
They were separated and put into foster care when they were children.
These two sisters say their mother regularly used drugs and consumed alcohol.
Because of that, they were taken into state custody and separated from their brothers.
Now, as adults, they're hoping to reunite and receive some much needed closure.
Like many families, Cindy and Angelica Quinones have a photo album from when they were younger.
Theirs fills only three pages.
"It's been pretty hard. The only visits that we had was through DCF. My mother, she would never really go through family visits like that. She would never go to court and do what she needed to do," Angelica tells us.
The reason for visits through the Department of Children and Families?
The women say their mother abused them and dealt with substance abuse.
"She used drugs. We seen her. She used to do that in front of us, and that is something we said we didn't want to do that, and, to this day, I can say that thank God I have not touched any drugs," continued Angelica.
"It was very hard. At one point, I didn't want to be anywhere, so I would run away and just be by myself," says Cindy.
The state eventually placed the four children in foster care.
"The hardest part is not having contact with each other," said Cindy.
"And they should've made that a main priority if that was the case. Only because a parent does what they do the kids shouldn't have to pay for that," says Angelica.
Cindy and Angelica moved to Leominster. That's about an hour and a half from where they grew up in foster homes in Springfield and Holyoke.
"I have kids of my own, and just the fact that I try to put myself in my biological mother's shoes and to be honest if i was to be in her shoes, I would've fought for my kids no matter what," says Angelica.
They admit they struggle trying to understand why their mother did what she did.
"For me and her, family is big. That's not what we were shown as little girls, but, having our own kids, we try to see into it and try to understand why she did it," stated Angelica.
The sisters stay in contact with each other, but a piece of them is missing.
They tell Western Mass News it's been more than fifteen years since they last spoke to their younger brothers Alejandro and John Carlos.
They were also were placed in foster care and eventually adopted.
"We've been searching for them and we do want to get to know them," stated Cindy.
"And even though it's been a while, we love them. We want to be able to get with them, have family events with them, get to know us," said Angelica.
The DCF visits ended years ago.
Now, they're hoping a reunion, years in the making, will be made possible with your help.
"We want to be able to have something that we didn't have as little kids. We want to be able to have our family," says Angelica.
"Family is everything to me. I don't even know how to describe it. I'd do anything for my family. That's why we're doing this right now just so we can have our family back together," added Cindy.
The sisters say there's a number of nieces and nephews that they just want their brothers to be able to meet.
If you happen to know where Alejandro and John carlos may be today, you can contact Angelica on Facebook with any information you may have.
