SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s been a full week since the CDC’s approval of COVID-19 vaccines for 5 to 11 year olds, so we wanted to get answers and see if kids in western Massachusetts are rolling up their sleeves to get the shot.
At the Springfield Technology Park site, they’re seeing hundreds of patients each day - most of them are children ages 5 to 11 - and they’re expecting that number to ramp up over the next few weeks.
“In the last week or so, we’ve picked up dramatically and we now have between 100 and 200 people and a lot of kids,” said Chris Cushing, site supervisor at the Springfield Technology Park COVID-19 vaccination site.
Cushing told Western Mass News that they’re seeing a growing number of children ages 5 to 11 walk through their doors to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine following final federal approval last week of the lower doses for this younger age group.
“On the first couple days for the kids, they actually came in before school, got shot, and then went to school…Saturday was particularly a busy day for us and after school times as well,” Cushing added.
It’s a big increase from the roughly 15 people who received booster shots daily when the site opened last month.
One resident told Western Mass News that her grandchildren received their first shots and, despite feeling some fatigue the next day, they're responding well.
“He was vaccinated and he is doing great. Also, have a five year old granddaughter and she’s doing great as well,” said Gayle Rediker of Hampden.
Cushing told us the response from patients has been mostly positive.
“Sore arms and that kind of thing, but honestly, we’ve heard mostly positive things…no problems,” Cushing explained.
He expects to top out around 1,200 shots a day during the holidays when additional vaccination sites will be open at the Springfield Science Museum and in West Springfield.
For John Kelley, a pediatrician at Redwood Pediatrics in East Longmeadow, he’s ready to receive his doses for his younger patients soon after an overwhelming response from parents at his private practice.
“I think it’s actually higher…I’m really happy to see that people are wanting their children to get this vaccine,” Kelley said.
He noted that it has been harder for him to order doses for patients ages 12 and up because of a shorter shelf-life and increased quantity.
“We can order the younger kids at 100 doses. The other one right now is at 450, but we may be able to get that knocked down,” Kelley added.
Cushing said they accept walk-in appointments at the Springfield Technology Park Tuesday through Saturday.
For more details on how you can pre-register for appointments, CLICK HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.