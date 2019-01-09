CHARLEMONT, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As we continue to keep a close eye on the weather, so are ski resorts.
Ski resorts are looking for two types of weather: cold temperatures to make snow and conditions that will bring people to the slopes.
Berkshire East Mountain Resort in Charlemont said they’ve experienced both so far this season.
If you're looking for snow, Berkshire East has plenty.
"Heading into mid-January, from a snow making perspective, we’ve had an amazing start to the season," said resort owner Jon Schaefer.
Schaefer told Western Mass News that while the surrounding area might not be blanketed in snow, that shouldn't stop people from hitting the slopes.
"No matter how much snow we have here, or what it looks like on-site, if there’s not snow in peoples backyards, people just don’t think skiing...which you should 'cause we do a pretty good job making a lot of snow and keeping the conditions right for folks," Schaefer explained.
Snowboarder Scott Converse said that he doesn't care what its like outside. He makes it to the mountain almost seven days a week.
"Weathers been weird, but it’s a fun little family resort. We just built a cool little park out there and we all just get along like a weird family. These are not really normal January conditions. It’s soft out there today. If you take a tumble, it’s not too bad. I’ll take it over ice," Converse added.
Berkshire East said they’re looking forward to the drop in temperatures this weekend, so they can get back to making snow.
