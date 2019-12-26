NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Many small businesses tend to struggle during the holidays as shoppers turn to the big chains and online options, but at least one local store in Northampton is busier than ever.
"Thornes is different. Thornes is unique. There's different shops and there's the Cornucopia. There's things that you don't see any place else," Connecticut resident Maggie Moniz tells us.
In the midst of the busy holiday season, shoppers are still making their way to downtown Northampton.
Maggie Moniz, coming all the way from Connecticut, says she makes this trip every year.
"We come up to Northampton once or twice a year just to go shopping. There's nothing wrong with the chain stores and all that, but a lot of times they're more there for the profit, where here, I think, people are actually here for the product itself," says Moniz.
Here at the Blue Marble in downtown Northampton, business this holiday season has been better than expected.
"This year has been surprisingly busier than we expected it to be," Cathie Walz, owner of the Blue Marble, stated.
Walz tells Western Mass News, with the shortened time period between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year, she is actually seeing more people buying gifts, and the day after Christmas was no different.
"This morning, we had a line at the door, so I have no idea," explained Walz.
Despite this year's success, Walz still worries about the bigger competition.
"It's so difficult to compete with the online world, with sellers who don't have rent over their head and don't have employees or insurance and all the things we have going on," continued Walz.
But despite the difficulties, Walz says the personal service the Blue Marble offers is what keeps them strong.
"We tend to have things that are not easy to find. We have clerk artists. We have fair trade items. We have things people can't easily find on Amazon," said Walz.
And Walz says she is always hopeful for the future.
"We're going along, doing our thing all year long and enjoying it, but in the back of my mind, it's always, 'What do we have to do to be ready for fourth quarter?," added Walz.
