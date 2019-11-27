SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s official: Massachusetts will no longer sell flavored tobacco and vaping products, including Menthol.
Governor Charlie Baker signed the bill into law today.
First, in mid-September, Gov. Baker put a temporary ban on all vaping products, because of the increasing reports of lung-related illnesses and deaths.
Today, he takes that ban one step further.
Gov. Charlie Baker putting pen to paper Wednesday, banning the sale of flavored tobacco and vaping products, including Menthol.
"The bill will keep kids and teenagers from getting their hands on vaping products, especially flavored products that encourages young people to start using," Gov. Baker tells us.
In September, the governor declared a state of emergency, temporarily banning the sale of all vaping products.
According to the Department of Public Health, since September, 278 suspected cases of vaping-related illnesses have been reported, including three deaths.
Nationwide, a total of 2,290 cases of vaping or e-ciggarette-associated lung injury reported, including fifty-seven deaths.
"While this new law is a major step in regulating the vaping process, the health risks associated with vaping are still real and are still being investigated by the CDC. The new law will also make sure electronic cigarettes are treated the same way as regular cigarette products, concerning taxation and sale restriction," says Gov. Baker.
Many state lawmakers believe this is a step in the right direction, restricting access to addictive nicotine, while at least one local business owner has a different take.
"I think people should be allowed to make their own decision if they want menthol cigarettes. They should be able allowed to go to a store and buy a pack of cigarettes," David Glantz, owner of Buckeye Brothers Smoke Shop, stated.
Glantz tells Western Mass News the new law is bad for his business.
"It obviously will devastate my business. I would say, at least with the menthol tobacco included, it's probably 70-80% of my business," said Glantz.
Leaving him wondering what his next step will be.
"I may have to reinvent myself. Maybe turn this into a smoking lounge, where I can get customers in to smoke cigars. I am going to have to do something," added Glantz.
The vaping ban will be lifted December 11.
The governor says till then, lawmakers will be looking at long term regulations.
