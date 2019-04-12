CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A 16-year-old soccer player has the opportunity to pursue a professional career in Europe.
16-year-old Mamadi Jiana's life has always been about kicking the soccer ball.
"I have been playing soccer my whole life," Mamadi tells us. "When I was nine or ten, I played with eighteen/nineteen-year-olds."
Mamadi grew up in Gambia, a small country on the western coast of Africa, and the pastime of the neighborhood was simple: a ball, a net, and some friends.
"Back then," continued Mamadi. "In my country, we played in a small area. We gathered kids around and knocked the ball around every day. Every time I wanted to play soccer, my dad would help me out with the money. He would buy soccer balls for me and my brother to play around in the house."
When his opportunities in Gambia became limited, Mamadi's parents decided his best chance for success, on and off the field, was right here in western Mass.
His parents sent him to live with his Unlce Alhagie Camara in June of 2017.
"Dreams come true," stated Camara. "This is the greatest country. When he came here, he got to play for something much bigger. More professional, more advancement, better facilities, more opportunities, [and] we took great advantage of that."
Just a few months after his arrival in the U.S., a fire tore through their home, destroying most of their belongings.
Just hours after, Mamadi decided to cope the only way he knew how, by taking to the field with his teammates at Chicopee High.
"When the fire happened in the house," continued Mamabi. "We were at school, and then, after school, we had a game and I scored the winning goal."
"With the fire," says Camara. "He had a game and I said, 'you have to go play'. What can you do?"
Less than two years later and the teenager has the opportunity to try out for F.C. Paderborn, a professional team located in northwestern Germany.
"I will go over there, and," adds Mamabi. "Play with them and they will see if I'm good enough to be on the team. We will be there for, like, a week, and see what they say."
No matter the outcome, he just wants to be the player he can be for himself and his family.
"I want to be out there," said Mamabi. "One of the best midfielders out there, the best player out there. I want to help the family out too. Would mean a lot with me coming here."
