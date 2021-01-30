CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- People in Chicopee got to stock up on hats, gloves, and much more Saturday.
Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church teamed up with Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen for the event.
The operations manager at Lorraine's Soup Kitchen, Qualina Lewis, said they are always happy to help the community.
"Fundraisers like this, giveaways like this, anyone can do, any community, any business, individual," she said. "Something that St. Constantine, their volunteers here, they cook for us. Do this is an idea to help out and give to our community. I want to push others to get this idea out and help the community any way you can."
She told Western Mass News the kitchen is looking for more volunteers. If anyone is interested in helping and is looking for more information, click here.
