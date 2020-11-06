SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tonight, is the first night restaurants and bars must stop serving on-site at 9:30. Meaning is less time for food establishments to host customers.
This order doesn't only hurt the restaurant industry in the Bay State, but also food service workers that rely on the hours and tips.
“I’m not too excited about it. I mean this is my lively hood. I’m a college student, as well as working here. So I only work here a couple of days, and it helps support me, my three kids, I have a husband as well," explained Sophia's Sports Bar employee Allison Catellier.
Governor Charlie Baker’s new order to close restaurants at 9:30 p.m. starts Friday night.
Catellier told Western Mass News she's not happy with the uncertainty about how much money she will make.
“It’s not very fun to know that I don’t have guaranteed hours or income anymore because everything has been reduced," she explained.
Customers had to leave Sophia’s Sports Bar early. This is the first night this is happening. One bar goer Western Mass News spoke to said she plans to spend the evening at home.
“I honestly I’ll probably start binge-watching some shows," said Springfield resident Rose McCaffrey.
The main concern the governor has for closing food-establishments early is to limit gatherings and prevent private indoor parties. McCaffrey does not plan to invite people over to her residence once bars that serve food and restaurants close.
"No, probably not. I am trying to be cautious with all of that stuff still. Unless it's one or two close friends probably not.”
The owner of Sophia’s Sports Bar, Tom Makris, said he does not think shutting down food establishments at 9:30 p.m. every night will stop the spread of coronavirus.
He told us he thinks if people want to have gatherings and continue partying, they will.
“People they’re going to leave the establishments. They’re going to go to somebody’s house," Makris said. "I don’t know how they’re going to control that.”
Restaurants can still do take out after 9:30 p.m.
