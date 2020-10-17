CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Saturday, three more Patriots players are now on the team's COVID-19/reserve list. This latest development comes after the Pats canceled practice on Oct. 16, following a positive COVID-19 test.
Western Mass News spoke to the owner of one local restaurant about how his business could be impacted if Sunday's game is canceled.
Football Sunday is a big deal in western Mass., and when fans don’t get to see Cam Newton or their favorite team take the field, the owner of TD's Sports Pub, Thomas Hill, said they tend to stay home.
These players include running back Sony Michel, offensive lineman Shaq Mason, and defensive end Derek Rivers. This comes after the Pats canceled practice on Friday and postponed the Denver Broncos game twice due to positive COVID-19 tests.
TD's Sports Pub in Chicopee could potentially feel the impact of fans staying home.
"It takes a toll. We get a limited amount of football here. We look forward to football season," Hill said. "We are a sports-themed bar. We attract, certainly Patriots fans. So it hurts our business. Probably about, I would say, close to 50 percent."
Newton recently recovered from the coronavirus, and he returned to practice on Thursday.
The Broncos running back coach, also testing positive and will stay home for tomorrow's game. One Patriots fan thinks the NFL season should have been similar to the NBA.
"I think they should have done what the NBA did, and just did it as a bubble. But and not opening up to let the fans inside," said Patriots' fan Sevonnah LaRochelle.
LaRochelle was upset when she couldn't see her favorite team play for two weeks. She told Western Mass News what she thinks about the three new players added to New England Patriots' COVID-19/reserve list.
"I think they're positive, and I think they're just not going to tell us that they are," she said. "Just because they've already canceled practice and everything. So clearly, there are some symptoms there."
Hill told us he hopes the Pats can play the rest of their games this season, but he won’t be surprised if Sunday’s game is canceled.
"Not at all. I think the trend is looking ugly, and it's a domino effect. There are already numerous games that have been postponed, canceled," Hill noted.
Sunday's game set to take place, beginning at 1 p.m. on CBS 3, but stick with Western Mass News both on-air and online for any updates.
